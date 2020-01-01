Intel Core i5 8400H vs i5 8350U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 8400H against the 1.7 GHz i5 8350U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
н/д
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400H +20%
2509
2092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400H +28%
8260
6432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400H +16%
1073
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400H +19%
3780
3177
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i5-8400H
|i5-8350U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400H official page
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
