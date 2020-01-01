Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8400H or Core i5 8350U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8400H vs i5 8350U

Intel Core i5 8400H
Intel Core i5 8400H
VS
Intel Core i5 8350U
Intel Core i5 8350U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 8400H against the 1.7 GHz i5 8350U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8350U and 8400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8350U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8400H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400H +20%
2509
Core i5 8350U
2092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400H +28%
8260
Core i5 8350U
6432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400H +19%
3780
Core i5 8350U
3177

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8400H and i5 8350U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 August 21, 2017
Launch price - 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i5-8400H i5-8350U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 17x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400H official page Intel Core i5 8350U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8350U or i5 8400H?
