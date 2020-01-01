Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8400T or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i5 8400T
Intel Core i5 8400T
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8400T (desktop) against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 8400T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400T
1944
Ryzen 5 4600H +29%
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400T
7543
Ryzen 5 4600H +102%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400T
3673
Ryzen 5 4600H +21%
4431

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8400T and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-8400T -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400T official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 8400T?
