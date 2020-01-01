Intel Core i5 8400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8400T (desktop) against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1944
Ryzen 5 4600H +29%
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7543
Ryzen 5 4600H +102%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
855
Ryzen 5 4600H +28%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3673
Ryzen 5 4600H +21%
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8400T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
