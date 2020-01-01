Intel Core i5 8400T vs i3 10100T
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3 GHz i3 10100T (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1944
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
855
Core i3 10100T +21%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400T +4%
3673
3537
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400T
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400T official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
