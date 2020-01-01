Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8400T or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8400T vs i3 9100F

Intel Core i5 8400T
Intel Core i5 8400T
VS
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i3 9100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8400T with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and 8400T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400T
1944
Core i3 9100F +31%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8400T and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 122 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8400T i3-9100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400T official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or i5 8400T?
EnglishРусский