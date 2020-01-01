Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8400T or Core i3 9100T: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8400T vs i3 9100T

Intel Core i5 8400T
Intel Core i5 8400T
VS
Intel Core i3 9100T
Intel Core i3 9100T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8400T with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100T and 8400T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8400T
1944
Core i3 9100T +16%
2250
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400T +32%
7543
Core i3 9100T
5727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400T +24%
3673
Core i3 9100T
2953

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8400T and i3 9100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 April 23, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8400T i3-9100T
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 82°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8400T official page Intel Core i3 9100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100T or i5 8400T?
EnglishРусский