Intel Core i5 8400T vs i3 9100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8400T with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1944
Core i3 9100T +16%
2250
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400T +32%
7543
5727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
855
Core i3 9100T +9%
934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400T +24%
3673
2953
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400T
|i3-9100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400T official page
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
