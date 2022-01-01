Intel Core i5 8400T vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8400T with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 35 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 892 points
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 48% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
780
Core i5 12600K +144%
1900
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3660
Core i5 12600K +375%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1932
Core i5 12600K +107%
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7459
Core i5 12600K +266%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
893
Core i5 12600K +113%
1900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4049
Core i5 12600K +192%
11821
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-8400T
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|6
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400T official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
