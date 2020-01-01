Intel Core i5 8400T vs i5 8259U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 8400T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1944
Core i5 8259U +17%
2282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7543
Core i5 8259U +11%
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
855
Core i5 8259U +7%
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3673
Core i5 8259U +9%
3989
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400T
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400T official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
