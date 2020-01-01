Intel Core i5 8400T vs i5 8265U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 8400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 8400T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1372
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1944
Core i5 8265U +13%
2200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400T +19%
7543
6359
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
855
Core i5 8265U +7%
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8400T +77%
3673
2071
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 28, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i5-8400T
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8400T official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
