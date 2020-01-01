Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8500 or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Core i5 8500
Intel Core i5 8500
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 8500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +77%
2272
Ryzen 3 2200G
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +22%
2450
Ryzen 3 2200G
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +40%
9372
Ryzen 3 2200G
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +17%
1020
Ryzen 3 2200G
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +73%
5038
Ryzen 3 2200G
2913

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8500 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number i5-8500 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Core i5 8500?
