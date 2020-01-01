Intel Core i5 8500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 8500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +13%
410
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +55%
2318
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +24%
2497
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +32%
9526
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +68%
1036
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +86%
5062
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
