Intel Core i5 8500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 8500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Ryzen 5 4500U +9%
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +15%
2318
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9526
Ryzen 5 4500U +19%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Ryzen 5 4500U +3%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +16%
5062
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-8500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
