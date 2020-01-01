Intel Core i5 8500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2272
Ryzen 7 2700 +49%
3395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +12%
2450
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9372
Ryzen 7 2700 +65%
15502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +9%
1020
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5038
Ryzen 7 2700 +26%
6354
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|6
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1