We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 8500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500
2251
Core i3 10100 +1%
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500
2430
Core i3 10100 +7%
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +7%
9486
Core i3 10100
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500
1011
Core i3 10100 +9%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +19%
4985
Core i3 10100
4174

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8500 and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-8500 i3-10100
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8500 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i5 8500?
