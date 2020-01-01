Intel Core i5 8500 vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
55
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
51
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
397
Core i3 10100 +12%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2251
Core i3 10100 +1%
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2430
Core i3 10100 +7%
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +7%
9486
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1011
Core i3 10100 +9%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +19%
4985
4174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8500
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
