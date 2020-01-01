Intel Core i5 8500 vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Core i5 10400 +7%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2272
Core i5 10400 +41%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2450
Core i5 10400 +6%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9372
Core i5 10400 +34%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1020
Core i5 10400 +5%
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5038
Core i5 10400 +18%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8500
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
