Intel Core i5 8500 vs i5 1135G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 8500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Core i5 1135G7 +26%
516
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +14%
2318
2032
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Core i5 1135G7 +18%
2936
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9526
Core i5 1135G7 +13%
10721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Core i5 1135G7 +32%
1364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5062
Core i5 1135G7 +3%
5237
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-8500
|i7-1135G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
