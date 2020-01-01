Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8500 or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8500 vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 8500
Intel Core i5 8500
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 8500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 8500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +14%
2318
Core i5 1135G7
2032
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500
2497
Core i5 1135G7 +18%
2936
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500
9526
Core i5 1135G7 +13%
10721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500
1036
Core i5 1135G7 +32%
1364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8500 and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-8500 i7-1135G7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8500 official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 8500?
