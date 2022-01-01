Intel Core i5 8500 vs i5 12500 VS Intel Core i5 8500 Intel Core i5 12500 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12500 and 8500 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500 Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later

Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1026 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

General Vendor Intel Intel Released April 3, 2018 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S Model number i5-8500 i5-12500 Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 6 12 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 30x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 18MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 192 256 TMUs 24 16 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 32 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 8500 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 12500 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 8500 official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -