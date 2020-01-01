Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8500 or Core i5 7500: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i5 7500 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7500 and 8500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +7%
2450
Core i5 7500
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +53%
9372
Core i5 7500
6122
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +11%
1020
Core i5 7500
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +57%
5038
Core i5 7500
3207

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8500 and i5 7500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 January 3, 2017
Launch price - 202 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i5-8500 i5-7500
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8500 official page Intel Core i5 7500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

