Intel Core i5 8500 vs i5 8300H
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +3%
410
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +37%
2318
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +7%
2497
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +25%
9526
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +8%
1036
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +47%
5062
3439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8500
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
