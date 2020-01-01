Intel Core i5 8500 vs i5 8400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 8500 against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Newer - released 6 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Core i5 8400 +3%
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2272
Core i5 8400 +1%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500 +3%
2450
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +3%
9372
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1020
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500 +17%
5038
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-8500
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
