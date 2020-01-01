Intel Core i5 8500T vs i5 8250U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i5 8500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 8500T – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500T +5%
2086
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500T +31%
7972
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8500T +12%
934
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8500T +44%
3779
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|192 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i5-8500T
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8500T official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
