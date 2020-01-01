Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8500T or Core i5 8400T: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8500T vs i5 8400T

Intel Core i5 8500T
Intel Core i5 8500T
VS
Intel Core i5 8400T
Intel Core i5 8400T

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i5 8500T against the 1.7 GHz i5 8400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8400T and 8500T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500T
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8500T and i5 8400T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 April 3, 2018
Launch price 192 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-8500T i5-8400T
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 6
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 17x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8500T official page Intel Core i5 8400T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8400T or i5 8500T?
EnglishРусский