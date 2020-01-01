Intel Core i5 8600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 8600 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600 +11%
2495
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9667
Ryzen 5 2600 +36%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600 +8%
1063
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5137
Ryzen 5 2600 +6%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|213 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 8600 or Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 8600 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 8600 or Intel Core i5 9600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G