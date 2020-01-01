Intel Core i5 8600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 8600 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600 +5%
2495
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9667
Ryzen 5 2600X +44%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600 +3%
1063
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5137
Ryzen 5 2600X +12%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|213 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-8600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
