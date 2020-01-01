Intel Core i5 8600 vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 8600 against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2495
Core i5 10400 +4%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9667
Core i5 10400 +30%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5137
Core i5 10400 +15%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8600
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8600 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
