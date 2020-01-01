Intel Core i5 8600K vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1254 vs 1099 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 8600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Core i3 10100 +10%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2173
Core i3 10100 +4%
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2596
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8600K +15%
10125
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600K +14%
1249
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8600K +44%
6031
4174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|257 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8600K
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
