Intel Core i5 8600K vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8600K against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 8600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
401
Core i5 10400 +7%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2156
Core i5 10400 +49%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600K +1%
2631
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10121
Core i5 10400 +24%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600K +16%
1239
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8600K +2%
6033
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|257 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8600K
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
