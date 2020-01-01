Intel Core i5 8600K vs i5 10600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8600K against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
401
Core i5 10600K +25%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2156
Core i5 10600K +65%
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2631
Core i5 10600K +10%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10121
Core i5 10600K +42%
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1239
Core i5 10600K +6%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6033
Core i5 10600K +12%
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|257 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-8600K
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 8600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 8600K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 8600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 8600K and i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 8600K and i5 9600K
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and i7 10700