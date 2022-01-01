Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8600K or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8600K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 8600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1170 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600K
1255
Core i5 12600K +51%
1900
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8600K
6810
Core i5 12600K +155%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600K
2636
Core i5 12600K +52%
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8600K
10261
Core i5 12600K +166%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 8600K
1172
Core i5 12600K +62%
1900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8600K
5449
Core i5 12600K +117%
11821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8600K and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-8600K i5-12600K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 6 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 8600K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8600K official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600K or i5 8600K?
