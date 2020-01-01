Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8600K or Core i5 7640X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8600K vs i5 7640X

Intel Core i5 8600K
Intel Core i5 8600K
VS
Intel Core i5 7640X
Intel Core i5 7640X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8600K with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i5 7640X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640X and 8600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i5 7640X – 95 vs 112 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8600K +59%
10377
Core i5 7640X
6543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8600K +46%
6067
Core i5 7640X
4168

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8600K and i5 7640X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 May 30, 2017
Launch price 257 USD 242 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i5-8600K i5-7640X
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 112 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8600K official page Intel Core i5 7640X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 7640X or i5 8600K?
