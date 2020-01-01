Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 1 year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 3 3100 +7%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Ryzen 3 3100 +28%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Ryzen 3 3100 +48%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Ryzen 3 3100 +10%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Ryzen 3 3100 +50%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
