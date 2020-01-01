Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 1 year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 3 3300X +19%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Ryzen 3 3300X +28%
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Ryzen 3 3300X +12%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Ryzen 3 3300X +60%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Ryzen 3 3300X +27%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Ryzen 3 3300X +72%
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 vs Core i5 9300H
- Ryzen 5 4600H vs Core i5 9300H
- Ryzen 7 3750H vs Core i5 9300H
- Ryzen 5 3550H vs Core i5 9300H
- Core i5 1035G1 vs Core i5 9300H
- Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 3300X
- Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 3 3300X
- Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 3 3300X
- Core i5 1030NG7 vs Ryzen 3 3300X
- Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 3300X