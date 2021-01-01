Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 988 vs 861 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 9-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Ryzen 3 4300U +4%
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +17%
1837
1572
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +2%
2403
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +2%
7925
7789
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +14%
992
868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +40%
3246
2311
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
