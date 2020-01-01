Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300H or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i5 9300H
Intel Core i5 9300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 9300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +23%
1835
Ryzen 5 3500U
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +21%
2444
Ryzen 5 3500U
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +12%
8062
Ryzen 5 3500U
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +19%
3238
Ryzen 5 3500U
2727

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i5-9300H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 9300H?
