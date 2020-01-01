Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Ryzen 5 3600 +95%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Ryzen 5 3600 +122%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Ryzen 5 3600 +25%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Ryzen 5 3600 +127%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9300H and i7 10750H
- Intel Core i5 9300H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i5 9300H and i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 9300H and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 9300H and i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 10300H