Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 5 4500U +7%
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Ryzen 5 4500U +10%
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Ryzen 5 4500U +2%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Ryzen 5 4500U +41%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Ryzen 5 4500U +4%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Ryzen 5 4500U +35%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
3 (9.7%)
28 (90.3%)
Total votes: 31
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Intel Core i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i5 9300H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i5 9300H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 10210U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U