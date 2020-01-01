Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1824
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2408
Ryzen 5 4600HS +3%
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8039
Ryzen 5 4600HS +78%
14327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1047
Ryzen 5 4600HS +5%
1100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3705
Ryzen 5 4600HS +72%
6355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
