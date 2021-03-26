Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i5 9300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i5 9300H
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments (1)

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 9300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1111 vs 988 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1837
Ryzen 5 5500U +43%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
7925
Ryzen 5 5500U +76%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
3246
Ryzen 5 5500U +72%
5570

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-9300H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
64 (16.3%)
329 (83.7%)
Total votes: 393

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1065G7 and Core i5 9300H
2. Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i5 9300H
3. Core i7 1165G7 and Core i5 9300H
4. Ryzen 7 3750H and Core i5 9300H
5. Ryzen 5 3550H and Core i5 9300H
6. Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 5500U
7. Core i7 1165G7 and Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 5 5500U
9. Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i5 9300H?
Avatar
Rajesh 26 March 2021 16:25
Basically AMD gave lifes... comparing Intel PC or laptop... ?
+86 Reply
EnglishРусский