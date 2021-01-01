Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 988 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
421
Ryzen 5 5600H +27%
536
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1841
Ryzen 5 5600H +102%
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2419
Ryzen 5 5600H +27%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8037
Ryzen 5 5600H +129%
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
988
Ryzen 5 5600H +41%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3285
Ryzen 5 5600H +109%
6882
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
