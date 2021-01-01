Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i5 9300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i5 9300H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 9300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 988 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1841
Ryzen 5 5600H +102%
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H
2419
Ryzen 5 5600H +27%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
8037
Ryzen 5 5600H +129%
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
3285
Ryzen 5 5600H +109%
6882

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-9300H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 9300H vs Core i7 10750H
2. Core i5 9300H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Core i5 9300H vs Core i5 10300H
4. Core i5 9300H vs Core i5 1135G7
5. Core i5 9300H vs Core i5 10210U
6. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
9. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Core i5 10300H
10. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 9300H?
EnglishРусский