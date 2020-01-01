Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +13%
410
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +26%
1789
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +43%
2407
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +20%
7875
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +46%
1028
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +43%
3197
2240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
