We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1789
Ryzen 7 3700X +168%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H
2407
Ryzen 7 3700X +11%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
7875
Ryzen 7 3700X +189%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1028
Ryzen 7 3700X +25%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
3197
Ryzen 7 3700X +165%
8465

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300H and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 329 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-9300H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

