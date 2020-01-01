Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Ryzen 7 3700X +20%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1789
Ryzen 7 3700X +168%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2407
Ryzen 7 3700X +11%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7875
Ryzen 7 3700X +189%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Ryzen 7 3700X +25%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3197
Ryzen 7 3700X +165%
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9300H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i5 9300H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i5 9300H and Intel Core i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 9300H and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 9300H and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X