Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 7 4700U +14%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Ryzen 7 4700U +46%
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Ryzen 7 4700U +7%
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Ryzen 7 4700U +75%
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Ryzen 7 4700U +4%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Ryzen 7 4700U +31%
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
17 (100%)
Total votes: 17
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U