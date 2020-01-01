Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 7 4800H +14%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Ryzen 7 4800H +113%
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Ryzen 7 4800H +9%
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Ryzen 7 4800H +145%
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Ryzen 7 4800H +14%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Ryzen 7 4800H +117%
7022
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
