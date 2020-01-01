Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300H or Ryzen 9 4900H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1195 vs 1049 points

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1805
Ryzen 9 4900H +141%
4344
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H
2346
Ryzen 9 4900H +14%
2672
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
7785
Ryzen 9 4900H +142%
18855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H
1036
Ryzen 9 4900H +15%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H
3816
Ryzen 9 4900H +80%
6870

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-9300H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 128K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300H official page AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

