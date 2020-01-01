Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1195 vs 1049 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Ryzen 9 4900H +23%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1805
Ryzen 9 4900H +141%
4344
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2346
Ryzen 9 4900H +14%
2672
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7785
Ryzen 9 4900H +142%
18855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Ryzen 9 4900H +15%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3816
Ryzen 9 4900H +80%
6870
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
