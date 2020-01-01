Intel Core i5 9300H vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +2%
416
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +93%
1835
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +6%
2444
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +51%
8062
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +6%
1028
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +70%
3238
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 9300H vs Core i7 10750H
- Core i5 9300H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i5 9300H vs Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 9300H vs Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 9300H vs Core i5 1035G4
- Core i3 1005G1 vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i3 1005G1 vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i3 1005G1 vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i3 1005G1 vs Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i3 1005G1 vs Core i3 10110U