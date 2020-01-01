Intel Core i5 9300H vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i3 10100 +9%
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Core i3 10100 +26%
2309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Core i3 10100 +10%
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Core i3 10100 +12%
9030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i3 10100 +8%
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Core i3 10100 +31%
4243
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
