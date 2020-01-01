Intel Core i5 9300H vs i3 10300
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i3 10300 +12%
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Core i3 10300 +27%
2332
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Core i3 10300 +12%
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8062
Core i3 10300 +15%
9307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i3 10300 +14%
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3238
Core i3 10300 +45%
4681
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i3-10300
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
