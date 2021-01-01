Intel Core i5 9300H vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1021 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1778
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2365
Core i3 1115G4 +15%
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +24%
7890
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1003
Core i3 1115G4 +19%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +21%
3269
2691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
