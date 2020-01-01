Intel Core i5 9300H vs i3 8130U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +18%
410
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +131%
1789
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +26%
2407
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +119%
7875
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +32%
1028
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +100%
3197
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
