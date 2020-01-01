Intel Core i5 9300H vs i3 8145U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +39%
410
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +175%
1789
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +16%
2407
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +112%
7875
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +50%
1028
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +104%
3197
1567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
