Intel Core i5 9300H vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 45 vs 62 Watt
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1835
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +4%
2444
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +25%
8062
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9300H +42%
1028
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9300H +100%
3238
1623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9300H
|i3-8300
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i5 9300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Intel Core i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs Intel Core i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Core i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 9100 vs Intel Core i3 8300